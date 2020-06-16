E!'s Justin Sylvester Hosts Powerful Talk About Race With Gregory Gourdet & Dr. Wendy Osefo

Important insights.

Tonight, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester appeared once more on Bravo's Instagram Live to host an open dialogue about being Black in the United States. The E! personality was joined by Top Chef's Gregory Gourdet and, upcoming star of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dr. Wendy Osefo.

In individual segments with the Bravolebrities, Justin touched on a variety of topics, including inequality in America, police reform and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

"Thank you, guys, for coming, 'cause that's the most important part of this whole thing," Justin noted to those tuning into the candid conversation. "You guys are willing to hear us out and willing to really receive and be a part of this discussion."

This conversation comes amid the demonstrations in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others.

For Gregory and Dr. Wendy's words on these topics, scroll through the quotes below.