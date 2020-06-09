Black Owned Beauty Brands to Support

As we've all been examining our allyship and how we show up for the black community, many are exploring the different ways to help to amplify their voices on every level. From protesting to donating money to engaging in some self-education, taking a stand against workplace prejudice and listening rather than speaking or dismissing, and so much more, there's a lot we can do to make a bigger difference. But if all that feels a little overwhelming right now, why not take a small step by shopping a black-owned business, and supporting African American artisans sharing their work with the world?

To that end, we've shared some of our favorite black-owned beauty brands in hopes of encouraging you to show your support for them, too. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but we hope it encourages you to explore more and find other brands from black creators that you can add to your fave list.