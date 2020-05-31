by Jamie Blynn | Sun., May. 31, 2020 3:00 AM
If you weren't keeping up with Scott Disick this week, you missed a lot.
Ahead of his 37th birthday, the reality star escaped to Utah with Kourtney Kardashian and their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, for a quiet Memorial Day weekend in Amangiri. "It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery to get out of town and be out in the desert," a source revealed. "There was nobody around and they felt like they had it all to themselves."
The official birthday celebrations continued on Tuesday with an intimate, at-home gathering with the family, including Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson. "We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend," Kim Kardashian raved on Twitter. "Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
And, the following day, E! News confirmed that after three years together, the Lord and Sofia Richie had decided to split. "Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," an insider shared. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest."
That wasn't the only romance, old or new, raising eyebrows. After Lady Gaga dropped her highly anticipated album Chromatica, little monsters couldn't help but wonder if her song "Fun Tonight" was about her ex Christian Carino.
"I feel like I'm in a prison hell / Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell / What happens now?" the singer belts out on the track. "I'm not OK / And if I scream, you walk away / When I'm sad, you just wanna play."
Instagram/Jessica Simpson
As fans pointed out on social media, the lyrics seem to shade her former love. "How dare he make our girl feel like that," wrote one user. Chimed in another, "Gaga can be a little cryptic with her relationship references but can we agree that 'Fun Tonight' is about Carino??"
Other pop culture moments you need need to know about? The early kick-off of hot girl summer thanks to Ayesha Curry. The cookbook author showed off her fit figure in a set of fierce bikini photos taken by, who else, but husband Stephen Curry. Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to share some post-workout motivation.
"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," she captioned a shot of herself in a sports bra and shorts. "Move move move for your own mental health."
For the all the pop culture moments you missed this week, check out the video above and tune in into E!'s Pop on Peacock with Lilliana Vazquez, available only on Peacock.
