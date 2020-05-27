Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up After 3 Years

Related : Scott Disick Checks Out of Rehab After Privacy Violation

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are going their separate ways.

E! News can confirm the reality star and influencer have broken up after dating for just over 3-years. A source says, "They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott."

Additionally, the insider reveals, "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," Sofia simply wishes to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house," the source explains.

However, this isn't the first time the pair has broken up and it won't be the last. The source thinks "it's very likely they will reconcile" in the near future.