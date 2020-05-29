Lady Gaga's Chromatica is finally here!

The 34-year-old singer released her highly anticipated new album on Friday. While fans buzzed about a number of songs, there was one tune in particular that seemed to spark speculation.

After hearing the track "Fun Tonight," listeners started to wonder if the hit was about Mother Monster's ex Christian Carino.

"You love the paparazzi, love the fame/Even though you know it causes me pain," Gaga sang in one verse. "I feel like I'm in a prison hell/Stick my hands through the steel bars and yell/What happens now? I'm not OK/And if I scream, you walk away/When I'm sad, you just wanna play/I've had enough/why do I stay?"

In the chorus, she also belted out, "Yeah, I can see it in your face/You don't think I've pulled my weight/Maybe it's time for us to say goodbye 'cause/ I'm feelin' the way that I'm feelin' I'm feelin' with you/I'm not havin' fun tonight."