The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

See where the stars of The Girls Next Door are now a decade after the series wrapped up on E!
By Kelsey Klemme Jun 17, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVGirls Next DoorHolly MadisonPlayboy MansionPlayboyHugh HefnerBridget MarquardtKendra Wilkinson-BaskettNostalgiaE! 30th Anniversary
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Grab your bunny tail, because we're taking a trip down memory lane and back into the Playboy Mansion.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly ten years since The Girls Next Door ended its six-season run and all the fun that came with it.

After all, the iconic E! show brought us behind the scenes into the luxurious lifestyles of Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson for five years as Hugh Hefner's then-girlfriends, as well as the final season where Crystal Harris, Karissa Shannon and Kristina Shannon joined the house.

Since Hefner's passing, the Playboy brand has seen major shifts, but we are taking the day to celebrate the former glory days when the girls were partying in Vegas or celebrating another Midsummer Night's Dream party, a former must-attend event in Hollywood.

The Love Lives of Girls Next Door's Kendra Wilkinson, Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt

So, in honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're taking a look back at the cast then and what they are up to now.

Take a look below!

Getty Images
Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson starred as one of Hugh Hefner's three girlfriends when the show premiered in 2005. Fans were so invested in Wilkinson that she got her own spin-off show, Kendra, on E! after leaving the series in 2009.

After Kendra wrapped, Wilkinson landed another reality show on WE tv called Kendra On Top, which followed her journey as a mother of two and her marriage to her now ex-husband, Hank Baskett. Wilkinson also competed on a season of Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

Getty Images
Bridget Marquardt

We loved watching Bridget Marquardt on the E! series, from her investigating the mansion's possible haunted past to planning Hef's birthday, and the model went on to great success while on the show and after. She landed her own show called Bridget's Sexiest Beaches for the Travel Channel as well as appeared in cameo roles on shows and movies like Entourage, House Bunny and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Now, Marquardt's interest in the paranormal has come full circle, as she now has a podcast called "Ghost Magnet" that interviews celebs who have experiences with the unexplainable. She also has found love with her long-time partner, Nicholas Carpenter.

Getty Images
Holly Madison

Holly Madison had a successful career after her tenure at the Playboy Mansion, including competing on the show Dancing with the Stars before getting her own show Holly's World that centered around her career in Las Vegas, including her residency of the Peepshow burlesque show.

In 2015, she wrote her memoir about her time in the Playboy Mansion titled Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny, following it up with a second memoir about her time in Vegas the next year.

She also became an advocate for PETA and has two children with her now ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, who she officially divorced last year.

Getty Images
Crystal Harris

While all of the ladies of The Girls Next Door had a special place in Hefner's heart, Crystal Harris famously got married to the Playboy magazine mogul in 2012.

The model, who was with Hefner until his death in 2017, now advocates for awareness around Lyme disease after announcing her diagnosis with the illness in 2016.

Getty Images/Instagram
Kristina and Karissa Shannon

After the first generation of The Girls Next Door playmates left, twins Kristina and Karissa Shannon joined the Playboy Mansion in 2009 where we watched them celebrate their Playboy "summer issue" in Vegas, go backyard camping with Hef and even prepare for their small parts in Sofia Coppola's movie Somewhere.

After the show wrapped, the girls went on to join the ninth season of Celebrity Big Brother. The sisters also now co-own a salon, Glam Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles.

