EXCLUSIVE!

Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison Hope to Reconnect With Hugh Hefner During Seance

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 3:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Bridget Marquardtand Holly Madisonare taking advantage of tonight's thin veil between the spirit world and the human world, in the hopes of making contact with their ex, Hugh Hefner.

In an interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Bridget reveals they will be hosting a seance at Holly's home tonight with the help of a "famous witch and psychic medium." Now, some people may question why they're inviting spirits and other entities into their literal homes, but it appears the answer is quite simple: They think it's a "fun thing to do right around Halloween time."

The former Girls Next Door stars also figured that if they're going to do the seance they might as well kill two birds with one stone by contacting their loved ones, including Hugh, and asking the ghosts at Holly's house to leave, which is a topic we'll get to later. 

Watch

Kendra Wilkinson Talks Holiday Memories With Hugh Hefner

In regards to what she'll ask Hugh, the Ghost Magnet podcast host shares, "I had this dream about him shortly after he died, where I went to the mansion and he came down the stairs with his arms wide open and he gave out his big laugh, it's like this giant cackle that he had and he goes, 'My darling!' and he gave me a big hug and I could smell his cologne and I could feel the texture of his jacket. It just felt so real. When I woke up it felt like that wasn't just a dream, that was something more. That's what I would ask him, if that was a dream or if he really came to say goodbye."

Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt

Elayne Lodge/Playboy Enterprises

But for Holly the main focus is on having a stern conversation with the ghosts that are stirring trouble in her home. Bridget says Holly's been struggling with supernatural entities that are dead set on terrorizing her by making "weird noises at night" and even causing plaster to fall off her walls. 

Bridget even says that one time, when they were trying to make contact with her "ghost kit," a spirit locked Holly's house door, which is "not easy to do."

"It gets worse, so the next morning in her office, the whole all the plaster on the ceiling fell," she adds. "So she's going to ask them to please not do damage to the house, not expensive damage."

To see if they make contact with Hugh or other entities, watch Bridget and Holly's séance when it streams live on Facebook Live, Instagram Live Stream and YouTube on Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. PST. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Bridget Marquardt , Hugh Hefner , Halloween , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories , Exclusives
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.