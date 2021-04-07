Holly Madison Reveals Where She Stands With Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt

When it comes to her past, Holly Madison remains an open book.
It's been more than 10 years since Girls Next Door aired its final new episode. And even after a decade, fans still can't get enough of Holly's complicated relationships with Hugh Hefner, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.
On the April 7 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Holly was asked about where she stands with her co-stars. Her answer may surprise you.
"Bridget and I have always been close," she revealed. "We've always been friends since day one. She is [the sweetest]." When asked if she has a relationship with Kendra, Holly simply replied, "No."
While the pair has had a long history, Holly tried not to focus the interview on Kendra. But during the candid conversation, the Down the Rabbit Hole author alleged that her former co-star was not totally honest when she claimed she moved in with Hugh before having sex with him.
"I had to sleep with him first," Holly alleged. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."
According to Holly, she had "boring basic sex" with Hugh. And when she looks back on her days in the Playboy Mansion, the 41-year-old author is grateful she never got pregnant.
"I knew it was because of him. I was healthy. He was just too old," she shared. "When I had first gotten into that situation and something happened in my mind that first night I had sex where I felt like, ‘Ok I did that. I like breached my own boundaries and I wasn't comfortable with it. Now I have to make this situation into something.' I almost locked myself into this box."
After leaving the Playboy Mansion, Holly found herself in another high-profile relationship with Criss Angel. While the romance only lasted less than six months, she admitted it was "another love bombing relationship."
"This was a guy who was 10 years older than me but still much closer to my age than Hef was," she explained. "I was given another relationship of the Hef relationship just with a younger person and without the culty-type situation around it."
Holly added, "I really feel like that was really sent to me by the universe…just to be like you need to never get into a relationship like this again."