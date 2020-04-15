Married at First Sight's Decision Day Isn't Complete Without Dramatic Walk Off

Married at First Sight, Austin Hurd, Jessica Studer

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

On Decision Day, it's truly all or nothing.

During tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, five couples came together to sit down with the show's experts to reveal if they'd like to stay married or they'd like to get a divorce.

While cameras have been rolling for eight weeks, many viewers were still eagerly waiting to see which couples were willing to keep fighting and which couples were ready to call everything off.

Like season's past, not every match had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples appeared stronger than ever. "I do think there's a chance and I think this chance is worth taking because we don't get chances at love often," Derek Sherman shared in tonight's episode.

So who's still together and going to make it work? And who's ready to move on as a single individual—possibly for the better? Get the scoop on all of Washington D.C.'s couples below.

Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer
Decision: Still Married

While Jessica was dreading Austin's travel-filled work schedule and wondering why her husband had yet to use the "love" word, the registered nurse got everything she wanted and more on Decision Day. "I see you love me. I feel the commitment and I truly see you have my back every single day and it makes me know I love you," Austin shared. "Of course I want to stay married to you." And after hearing the l word, Jessica couldn't help but joke, "I knew it all along."

Married at First Sight, Taylor Dunklin

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid
Decision: Divorced

Although E! News previously confirmed that the couple split with Brandon filing for an annulment, viewers still had to watch one last dramatic scene. Brandon showed up late to Decision Day and tried (and failed) to explain why he quit the show after a disagreement with production.  "We've had some good times. I feel like we were on the break of starting more and new communication but with all the things that have transpired, it might not be the best for us to try to continue," Taylor shared. "With that being said, I would like to get a divorce." What was Brandon's reaction? He quickly walked off set but not before saying "I'm over it."

Married at First Sight, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Meka Jones and Michael Watson
Decision: Divorced

Viewers weren't surprised to learn that Meka wanted a divorce after eight weeks of marriage. "It's the hardest relationship that I've ever been in but I think in the past few days, I did see some of the progress that I needed to see in order to consider still being in a marriage," she shared. "I think overall, there has been too much deception. There are so many things I'm unsure about. I still don't feel like I know who my husband is…so for that reason I do want a divorce." As for Michael, he made it clear that he doesn't believe in divorce and was "disappointed" with the ending.

Married at First Sight, Katie Conrad, Derek Sherman

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman
Decision: Still Married

Up until the very end, fans were wondering if Katie was going to stay committed to Derek. Ultimately, both parties couldn't give up on this love story just yet. "During these past eight weeks, I've grown to appreciate a lot about you. You are definitely committed and dedicated to our marriage and to me but I also feel like we have struggled. Sometimes I feel like it feels like just a friendship and I have really been struggling with making this decision," Katie shared. "I'm not ready to give up yet so I would like to stay married. We don't give up easily…I'm not ready to give up yet."

Married at First Sight, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice
Decision: Divorced

Earlier this season, Mindy pulled the plug on her marriage after her husband was consistently resistant to doing what married people do like moving in together. On Decision Day, the figure skating coach showed no regrets about her decision. "You have not been a good husband to me. I'm glad this has been a learning experience for you because I think that in the future you need to learn how to treat people a lot better," she shared. "I've been focusing on my own well being and I've been doing well."

So what does tonight's results mean for the franchise as a whole? See where all the couples stand in our gallery below.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced after five years

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl 

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced. 

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!" 

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Married at First Sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Divorced 

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Married at First Sight Season 10, Taylor Dunklin, Brandon Reid

Belinda Green

Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight Season 10, Jessica Studer, Austin Hurd

Dagment Photography

Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Together

Married at First Sight Season 10, Meka Jones, Michael Watson

Dagment Photography

Meka Jones & Michael Watson

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight Season 10, Derek Sherman, Katie Conrad

Victoria V Photography

Derek Sherman & Katie Conrad

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Together

Married at First Sight Season 10, Mindy Shiben, Zach Justice

Victoria V Photography

Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorcing

Trending Stories

