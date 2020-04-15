Lifetime/Kinetic Content
On Decision Day, it's truly all or nothing.
During tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, five couples came together to sit down with the show's experts to reveal if they'd like to stay married or they'd like to get a divorce.
While cameras have been rolling for eight weeks, many viewers were still eagerly waiting to see which couples were willing to keep fighting and which couples were ready to call everything off.
Like season's past, not every match had a happy ending. But at the same time, some couples appeared stronger than ever. "I do think there's a chance and I think this chance is worth taking because we don't get chances at love often," Derek Sherman shared in tonight's episode.
So who's still together and going to make it work? And who's ready to move on as a single individual—possibly for the better? Get the scoop on all of Washington D.C.'s couples below.
Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer
Decision: Still Married
While Jessica was dreading Austin's travel-filled work schedule and wondering why her husband had yet to use the "love" word, the registered nurse got everything she wanted and more on Decision Day. "I see you love me. I feel the commitment and I truly see you have my back every single day and it makes me know I love you," Austin shared. "Of course I want to stay married to you." And after hearing the l word, Jessica couldn't help but joke, "I knew it all along."
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid
Decision: Divorced
Although E! News previously confirmed that the couple split with Brandon filing for an annulment, viewers still had to watch one last dramatic scene. Brandon showed up late to Decision Day and tried (and failed) to explain why he quit the show after a disagreement with production. "We've had some good times. I feel like we were on the break of starting more and new communication but with all the things that have transpired, it might not be the best for us to try to continue," Taylor shared. "With that being said, I would like to get a divorce." What was Brandon's reaction? He quickly walked off set but not before saying "I'm over it."
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Meka Jones and Michael Watson
Decision: Divorced
Viewers weren't surprised to learn that Meka wanted a divorce after eight weeks of marriage. "It's the hardest relationship that I've ever been in but I think in the past few days, I did see some of the progress that I needed to see in order to consider still being in a marriage," she shared. "I think overall, there has been too much deception. There are so many things I'm unsure about. I still don't feel like I know who my husband is…so for that reason I do want a divorce." As for Michael, he made it clear that he doesn't believe in divorce and was "disappointed" with the ending.
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Katie Conrad and Derek Sherman
Decision: Still Married
Up until the very end, fans were wondering if Katie was going to stay committed to Derek. Ultimately, both parties couldn't give up on this love story just yet. "During these past eight weeks, I've grown to appreciate a lot about you. You are definitely committed and dedicated to our marriage and to me but I also feel like we have struggled. Sometimes I feel like it feels like just a friendship and I have really been struggling with making this decision," Katie shared. "I'm not ready to give up yet so I would like to stay married. We don't give up easily…I'm not ready to give up yet."
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice
Decision: Divorced
Earlier this season, Mindy pulled the plug on her marriage after her husband was consistently resistant to doing what married people do like moving in together. On Decision Day, the figure skating coach showed no regrets about her decision. "You have not been a good husband to me. I'm glad this has been a learning experience for you because I think that in the future you need to learn how to treat people a lot better," she shared. "I've been focusing on my own well being and I've been doing well."
So what does tonight's results mean for the franchise as a whole? See where all the couples stand in our gallery below.
FYI
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after five years
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Finale Status: Not Together
Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!"
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Divorced
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
Belinda Green
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorcing
Dagment Photography
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
Dagment Photography
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorcing
Victoria V Photography
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
Victoria V Photography
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorcing
