Belinda Green
Talk about a plot twist!
One week after viewers watched Married at First Sight's Taylor Dunklin and Brandon Reid say "I Do" on the Lifetime reality show, E! News can confirm their marriage is in jeopardy.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, Brandon filed for an annulment on January 2—just one day after the season premiered.
"As with any union, some end up happily ever after, and others don't," Lifetime said in a statement to People, who first broke the news. "Continue to watch MAFS to see what happens with Taylor and Brandon."
During last week's episode, viewers watched Taylor and Brandon get married at first sight. During the ceremony, the couple shared their vows for one another leaving guests in tears.
"I don't know what the future will hold for us, but I promise that I will remember that you are going through the same exact experience as I am. I'm not perfect but I will make mistakes and I will do my best to own them and become a better man," Brandon shared. "My only hope is moving forward from today is that we smile, laugh, dream and grow together."
As for Taylor, she couldn't help but also share her hopes for a successful marriage—even if it was formed in an unconventional fashion.
"God has a way of bringing us together. It's not by chance but by faith that we are both here today," she shared. "I know that we were matched for a reason and I vow to be committed what those reasons are."
As for why the relationship didn't work out, fans will likely receive more clues as the season progresses.
"Brandon and Taylor's marriage seemingly took a turn when neither could see the bigger picture," a source close to the couple shared. "On paper, people could see why the two would make sense, but marrying a stranger takes even greater effort to prove long lasting."
As viewers of the Lifetime show know, couples are matched by a group of experts before getting married at first sight. Cameras roll as the newlywed pairs explore the next eight weeks of life as husband and wife.
At the end of the experiment, each couple will decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce. As it turns out, the show (produced by Kinetic Content) has had more than a few success stories. Just take a look in our status check-in below.
FYI
Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after five years with Jason currently engaged
A+E Networks
Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and Proud Parents
A+E Networks
Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Ashley Doherty & David Norton
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks
Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
A+E Networks
Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced
Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks
Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic
Finale Status: Not Together
Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorced.
Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!"
Lifetime/Kinetic Content
Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Divorcing
Terrance Harrison
Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen
Finale Status: Married
Current Status: Married
Terrance Harrison
Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo
Finale Status: Divorcing
Current Status: Married
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson
Finale Status: Together
Current Status: Together
JCM Photography- Asheville, NC
Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell
Finale Status: Separated
Current Status: Getting Divorced
Taylor Dunklin & Brandon Reid
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Divorcing
Tawney Holmes
Jessica Studer & Austin Hurd
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Tawney Holmes
Meka Jones & Michael Watson
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Victoria Vazquez
Derek Sherman & Katie Conrad
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Victoria Vazquez
Mindy Shiben & Zach Justice
Finale Status: TBD
Current Status: Married
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. only on Lifetime.
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m.!