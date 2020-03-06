Let's get physical!

On Friday, Dua Lipa debuted the Physical: Get Fit in Under 5 work out video, inspired by her new single "Physical."

For the old-school aerobics vid, the singer dons a high-cut bodysuit and ties her bold dual-colored locks in a half-up, half-down ‘do as she leads viewers through a cardio dance sweat session to the track. But before hopping into the moves, Dua fiercely addresses the camera and kicks things off with a warm up.

"Hey, I'm Dua," she begins. "And I'll be your instructor today. Let's start with a breathing exercise. Inhale. And exhale."

As the upbeat song's intro builds, the "New Rules" singer introduces her band of fitness junkies, who are all sporting vibrant workout gear, that will be joining her throughout the exercise. Among them are Ginger Snap, Good Ol' Steve, Chitter, Chao, Extra-Va, Bruce the Juice, Sunny, Delight, Tardy-B, Upset, Shay and Dee. While the dancers stretch and squeeze in some quick reps, Dua emerges from the locker room, greets her gang and gets into position.