Get ready for cuteness overload!

Ellen DeGeneres dished on the sweet thing she does for Portia De Rossi during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The topic came up while playing a round of "Burning Questions." The talk show host asked guest Lauren Graham about her most romantic gesture. However, the Gilmore Girls star couldn't think of one. So, the 52-year-old actress asked the 62-year-old TV star the same question.

"Whenever Portia has to go out of town and I'm not with her, I surprise her and I call the hotel and I set it up," DeGeneres explained. "They put a huge heart-shaped thing of rose petals on her bed. So when she walks into the room, the whole bed is covered with a heart-shaped rose petal."

After hearing her answer, Graham knew she couldn't compete.

"Ellen, you're a kabillionaire," she replied. "You can do these things."

However, they agreed one didn't have to be a "kabillionaire" to be thoughtful.