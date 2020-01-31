Lebron James Unveils New Tattoo Dedicated to Kobe Bryant

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 5:12 PM
Mamba lives on.
As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James prepares to play his first game since the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, he's honoring his close friend in a very meaningful way. Lebron enlisted the help of tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia to design a permanent tribute to the late NBA legend.
Inked on Lebron's thigh, the tattoo features a snake (a nod to Kobe's Black Mamba nickname), a rose, and the numbers he wore during his 20 years playing for the Lakers. "Mamba 4 life" is scrolled below the snake.
"My brother," Lebron wrote on Instagram, including the hashtags #Mamba4Life, #RIPKobe and #RIPGiGi.
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash last Sunday, Jan. 26.
Lebron and the Lakers organization are expected to recognize the tragedy at tonight's home game against the Portland Trailblazers. As part of the tribute, players will wear a patch baring Kobe's initials on their jerseys.
Jasmine Gomez / @jngvizuals
In addressing Kobe's death for the first time publicly, Lebron revealed that his final conversation with the athlete took place merely hours before the fatal crash.
"I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to L.A.," he wrote on Instagram. "Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!!"
He continued, "My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me!"
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?