LeBron James is carrying on Kobe Bryant's legacy.

Like the rest of the world, LeBron never thought the late and great Kobe Bryant would die at the tender age of 41. But for LeBron, it felt even more surreal to learn of Kobe and "niece" Gianna Bryant's death, because he'd spoken to the 41-year-old just hours before their helicopter crashed.

In an Instagram post from late Monday night, the star shares, "I'm Not Ready but here I go. Man [I'm] sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!"

The father-of-three then reveals he spoke to Kobe on Sunday morning as he and the Lakers were headed back to Los Angeles, having played the 76ers the night before. "Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have," LeBron says.