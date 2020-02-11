Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant are at peace.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter have been laid to rest, E! News can confirm. The private Los Angeles funeral comes just two weeks after the pair—along with passengers Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan—tragically passed away in a helicopter crash. At the time of the incident, the group were headed for a basketball tournament at Kobe's Mamba Sport Academy.

Though the ceremony was held privately, a public memorial will be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, giving fans an opportunity to pay their respects. "We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves," Mayor Eric Garcetti has said. "We will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well."