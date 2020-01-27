How Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Mac Miller After the 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande had a great time at the 2020 Grammys.

After delivering one of the most memorable performances of the night (she performed a tearful rendition of "imagine" followed by "7 rings" and "thank u, next"), the star opted out of the after-parties and headed home instead. But her celebrations didn't end just because she called it an early night.

The star shared several videos to her Instagram story that showed her relaxing and reminiscing over music's biggest night, and in two of the videos, she's wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers shirt—the beloved team of her ex-boyfriend, the late Mac Miller.

In the first video, Grande is seen rocking her Grammys glam and stunning jewelry along with the Steelers shirt. She smiles and blows a kiss to the camera, looking as peaceful and grateful as can be. In the second, her beloved pup, Toulouse, makes an appearance.

With the adorable dog in her lap, Grande takes a selfie video and says, "Turn up. After-party vibes." She then zooms in on her pet's face.