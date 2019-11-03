by Pamela Avila | Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 4:50 PM
There are still two months left of 2019, but that doesn't mean it's not too early to reflect on what's been said and done.
On Sunday morning, Ariana Grande took to social media to reflect on the one-year anniversary of her hit song "Thank U, Next." Further, she went on to reflect on how its success has made her feel and how much the song has ultimately helped her heal.
After all, as much of a pop bop as it may be, "Thank U, Next" has felt like one of Grande's most honest songs yet. Referencing her past relationships with Pete Davidson and the late rapper Mac Miller, the song proved to be a much-needed catharsis for the singer to set the record straight about her past romances and about the self-love she was ready to feel for herself.
"happy birthday ‘thank u, next'. i can't believe i've spent more time alone this year than i have in my life, i can't believe how many sessions w my therapist i've had, how many times i've sung this song, how much i've learned and healed, how much i still have to learn and heal !," Grande tweeted.
The 26-year-old, who has been through a whole lot in recent years, is still standing strong and speaking her truth despite the ups and downs.
The pop songstress has spent the majority of this year on tour for both Thank U, Next and her previous studio album, Sweetener. The final leg of her latest tour starts next week.
While 2019 seems to have been a busy and transformative year for the "Dangerous Woman" singer, 2018 was a difficult one for her. But alas, Grande continues to stay positive and keep on keeping on with the help of her #1 fans and supporters.
"it's been one hall of a productive, emotional, wild and yet ... happy! year. thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration... and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. i'm sure they're just as exhausted lmao," Grande continued on Twitter.
The artist even reflected on her love life, writing in another tweet that "i still don't know ab love or have a clue what a personal life looks like other than hanging with pups and piggy which i've learned is ... actually ... more than enough !"
After Grande and Miller ended their two-year relationship in early 2018, Grande became romantically linked with comedian Davidson shortly thereafter. However, the couple only dated for a couple of months before splitting following the death of the 26-year-old rapper.
Since then, Grande has focused on herself, her music and her career.
And after all she's been through as of late, her "heart feels good."
"even though everything is up in the air / i still have a million questions ... i've accepted it and feel somewhat whole and that feels like something worth sharing," she wrote in a concluding tweet. "i guess. love u."
