by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., Jan. 26, 2020 3:58 PM
God is most definitely a woman, and her name is Ariana Grande!
The Sweetener singer showed up to the 2020 Grammys red carpet looking like the winner she could be tonight in a stunning, sweeping, three-tiered blue-grey ballgown by Giambattista Valli
As Zanna Roberts Rassi shared on E!'s live Grammys coverage, Grande's stylist Law Roach told her that "the moment [Ariana] tried this on, he burst into tears and she was like, 'well, this is the dress then.'"
Valli is not known for doing custom dresses, but he did it for the multi-nominated singer, and Roberts Rossi says it's around 20 feet in diameter. Grande is also wearing Louboutin shoes with a grip on the bottom, so she doesn't slip.
Grande is nominated for a whopping five awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.
She's also planning on performing some amazing tunes for the attendees of the awards show, despite previous issues with the Recording Academy. For last year's show, she pulled out of attending and performing according to Variety "due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she would perform," but she's back on the Grammy stage for 2020.
Ariana also didn't just stick with her one tulle gown for the night.
The singer had barely arrived for the show before changing into a skirt and crop top look in a similar color, which is apparently on theme for her performance tonight. Something tells us this will not be her last look of the evening...
Other performers for the night will include, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Demi Lovato to name a few.
Ariana has been posting non-stop in preparation for the show, and even shared a behind the scenes photo of her with the boy band BTS at Grammys rehearsal. "look who i bumped into at rehearsal," she posted on her Instagram along with a smiley face emoji.
It has been a record breaking year for the singer. Not only did she drop her new album k bye for now at the end of 2019, but she also wrapped up her legendary Sweetener tour around the same time. If you thought she was going to take a break, think again. The powerhouse vocalist is gearing up for an even busier 2020. Hopefully her Grammys performance is just the first stop in a year of more hits!
The 2020 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. For a recap of music's biggest night immediately following the show, don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. And watch E! News on Monday morning at 7 a.m. for more on the Grammys!
