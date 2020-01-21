Hannah Brown is a single lady.

While many fans have been curious about the status of Brown's relationship with Peter Weber, considering their recent reunion on The Bachelor, the reality star has officially confirmed that she's not dating anyone at the moment. On Monday night, Brown took her Instagram Live to chat with her followers and answer fan questions, during which she was asked about her romantic life.

"Am I dating anyone? Nope," Brown replied to a question on the Live.

The 25-year-old star, who dished on her Live about a trip to the doctor's office and birth control, also responded to a fan asking if she's pregnant.

"No, there's no way," Brown replied. "There's no way I'm pregnant."

It was just earlier this month that Brown had an emotional reunion with Weber, who finished third on her season of The Bachelorette. During the duo's tearful chat, the idea of Brown joining Weber's season was brought up, but in the end, Weber declared, "I can't do this."