Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Romance Rumors With Joseph Robinson

Ah, teen love!
It appears that Millie Bobby Brown might have a new boyfriend. Recently, the 15-year-old Stranger Things star sparked romance rumors with Joseph Robinson, 17, after he allegedly shared a picture of her on his Snapchat.
In the photo Millie and Joseph, who is the son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson, can be seen in a sweet embrace as they pose for a mirror selfie. To further fuel romance rumors, he wrote "Ly x" over the photo, which stands for "love you." Joseph also seemed to feature the Florence By Mills founder on his Instagram Stories, posting a candid picture of the two together where her hand appears on his leg.
Neither Millie or Joseph have confirmed that they're an item, but they've been spotted spending time together in recent months. In fact, she joined Robinson and his family for their vacation to the Maldives in November.
And, Millie has even shown her support for her rumored beau's dad. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she sported his team's jersey and wrote, "Things you didn't expect to see in 2020…Millie Bobby Brown is a Warrior."
She's also shown her support for Joseph's budding rugby career on social media as well.
After signing his first major rugby contract in December, Millie celebrated the accomplishment by commenting "yessss!" and a red heart emoji on his Instagram post.
Before Joseph, Millie was dating singer Jacob Sartorius, 16. The duo fueled dating rumors back in January 2018 and ended things that July.
"The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," she wrote on Instagram. "We are both happy and remaining friends."
The former loves are still on good terms following their relationship. Last year, he left Millie a sweet note on Instagram following some trolling she had received for not acting "her age." Complimenting her sense of style, Jacob commented "stunning" on the picture.
