Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Break Up

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Jul. 31, 2018 9:23 AM
Millie Bobby Brownand Jacob Sartorius have parted ways, but they won't be strangers.
The teen romance is over for the 14-year-old Emmy-nominated actress and the 15-year-old singer. The former couple, who were first romantically linked at the start of 2018, confirmed their breakup in matching Instagram Stories statements on Tuesday.
"The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual," Brown wrote on her account. "We are both happy and remaining friends."
The performer echoed the sentiment with virtually the same statement on his own page.
Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
The two tipped fans off to their budding romance in January when some noticed they were commenting on each other's photos. Brown then shared a post of herself cuddling up to a stuffed bear, which we soon learned was a gift from her new beau.
Then, they went Instagram official with a black and white selfie together accented with heart emojis.
The jury's still out on what exactly caused the split.
Whatever the case, they seem to be on the same mature page about sharing the news with their devoted fans.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?