Millie Bobby Brown could care less about mean remarks in her comments section.
The Stranger Things star clapped back at an Instagram user who told her to "act your age." On Saturday, Brown posted two photos of herself standing on a set of stairs as she struck a pose and laughed. She wore a knee-length bodycon dress with a snakeskin pattern on it. She also had on a pair of black studded heels. She encouraged her followers to "write a caption" in the comments section, which is where she faced some backlash.
One person apparently typed in, "Act your age" with a skull emoji. Other people on her Instagram page left both positive and critical comments. Another user wrote, "I thought u were 14...not 19?!?"
Yet another person critiqued, "Take your mother's dress off and go put something age appropriate on that little girls body of yours!!"
On a positive note, one fan called the 14-year-old "lovely" and her dress "perfect."
Even Brown's ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorious chimed in. "Stunning," he said with a heart emoji.
Well, the Godzilla actress was pretty fed up with the hate and decided to comment on it on her Instagram Story. She posted a selfie from the backseat of a car and responded to what people had to say about acting and dressing her age. "ik everyone on my last pic wants me to 'act my age' but quite frankly its [sic] my instagram and if i choose to post that picture and you don't like it...scroll past it."
Brown has since deleted the picture.
Plus, she has bigger fish to fry. Brown hinted a few months ago that season three could be the end of Stranger Things, but quickly put to rest any unease about it during a chat with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. Fans began wondering if the show would be over for good after Brown posted a photo of herself crying on the last day of the show's filming for the season.
"I'm a very emotional person. I can't say goodbye to people. It gives me serious, like, sadness and anxiety," she told the host. "So when I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Sadie, I just broke down. Also, catering, that was a tough one."
The Netflix hit recently released the show's episode titles and its release date. Warm up your toasters and get your Eggos ready because it's back on July 4!
It seems like a few negative Instagram comments are nothing compared to having to go up against the likes of the Demagorgon.
