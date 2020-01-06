Priyanka Chopra stunned on the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet last night.

Arriving arm-in-arm with husband Nick Jonas, the actress appeared in a gorgeous pink Cristina Ottaviano floor-lengthgown, accessorized with a diamond Bvlgari necklace. For her hair, the star sported long, curly locks that resembled old Hollywood glamour, making her look a standout of the night.

But how did she accomplish the shiny style? Her hair stylist, Christian Wood, dished on how her stunning tresses were created.

In a how-to guide obtained by E! News, Wood said the style was inspired by Chopra's dress and jewelry. As he shared, "As soon as I saw her stunning pink gown and beautiful diamond necklace, I knew it had to be old Hollywood shiny waves with a deep side part for the Globes!"

And the style is surprisingly not too complicated to do at home. It's all about using the perfect products to create that enviable shine.