Get People's Choice Awards Ready With These Hairstyles From Celeb Stylist Sally Hershberger!

by Stephanie Wenger | Thu., Nov. 7, 2019 2:25 PM

We know that all the celebrities at this weekend's E! People's Choice Awards will be bringing their style A-game.

Sally Hershberger stopped by Daily Pop to give her hair tips and tricks for the show that celebrates the best in music, movies, television and pop culture.

The celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock, thinks that stars will keep it "a little bit more chill, a little more relaxed" when it comes to picking a look for the festivities.

"I also feel like for the People's Choice Awards, the hair is not going to be so beachy, it's going to be a brush out," she shared with E! News' Melanie Bromley and Carissa Culiner.

Taking inspiration from the fashion runways, Hershberger created a sleek braided look and then quickly transformed it into a gorgeous updo. Either look would be perfect for any of the PCAs nominees or presenters. We could even see Fashion Icon of 2019 Gwen Stefani choosing to rock a similar style. 

She also suggested adding a fun accessory such as a bow or barrette to finish off the hairstyles.

Check all of Hershberger's tips above and don't miss the People's Choice Awards airing live on E! this Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m.

Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday at 7 p.m. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m., only on E!

