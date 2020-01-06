Vote for Which Star Was Best Dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes

Red carpet fashion is finally back!

Last night, at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, there was plenty to celebrate, such as Brad Pitt's win for Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood to Awkwafina being the first woman of Asian descent to nab a Globes trophy as a lead actress.

But before all those moments could play out on stage, the stars had to hit the red carpet and, this year, they went all out!

There were so many amazing looks to take in, but we've narrowed it down to our top eight and we need you to sound off on which celebrity won the night.

Starting us off is Taylor Swift, whose blue and yellow floral dress WAS groundbreaking

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez looked like a literal present in a Valentino dress that featured a gigantic bow.

Zoë Kravitzalso stunned in a black-and-white ensemble, and although that color combination may be a classic, she mixed it up with a bold contrasting polka dot pattern and a black bow to cinch her waist.

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was outshining the Globes trophy on the red carpet with her embellished Ralph & Russo suit. Her look also doubles as a good cause, as the actress will reportedly be auctioning off the piece and donating the money to help with the Australian wildfire relief.

Elsewhere on the carpet, it wasn't too difficult of a whodunnit to figure out which star was turning heads when we saw Anna de Armas with her knives all the way out in a stunning, deep navy sequined gown.

Another lady to rock the sequins look? Cynthia Erivo, whose black-and-white tuxedo dress served a major look.

Nearby, Beanie Feldstein proved that she was just as fashion smart as she is Booksmart in an elegant navy Oscar de la Renta dress with a matching headband.

Finally, while many of the ladies stunned on the carpet, one king of fashion still proved why he's always one to watch when Billy Porter arrived in a white suit with a white feathered train.

Only one can take home the prize of best dressed, so sound off below on who you think it should be!

Scarlett Johansson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

A vision in red.

Brad Pitt, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brad Pitt

It's safe to say heads were turned on the carpet.

Taylor Swift, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

Don't tell us to calm down, because we can't... this is too "Gorgeous."

Rami Malek, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Rami Malek

Skinny tie for the win, as designed by Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Christopher Abbott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Christopher Abbott

Hats off to this chic and stylish look.

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

It's only fitting that the singer has a giant bow on her Valentino dress... After all, her presence on the carpet is a gift!

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

All that shimmers is gold.

Zoe Kravitz, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Zoe Kravitz

There can never be too many polka dots, as proven by the Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello.

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston

No caption necessary for this star in a gorgeous Dior dress.

Margot Robbie, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

Looking elegant as ever, the star stuns in a Chanel gown, which includes pockets (!!!). 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller Bridge

A powerful suit for a powerful woman. 

Ana de Armas, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

The Knives Out actress shimmers and shines in a gorgeous Ralph & Russo gown and luxurious jewelry. 

Cynthia Erivo, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Cynthia Erivo

Not only did it take about 800 hours of hand-beading, but she's also wearing about $5 million in diamonds. 

Beanie Feldstein, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein

Not only is she Booksmart, she's pretty dang style savvy too, as proven in this custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

Kaitlyn Dever, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The only thing that's Unbelievable about this star is how good she looks in this Valentino gown. 

Billy Porter, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Billy Porter

As always, the Pose star is doing the most and looking the best on the Golden Globes carpet. 

Zoey Deutch, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Zoey Dutch

Surprise! Though this may appear to be a dress, it's actually a made-to-measure jumpsuit from Fendi Couture. 

Andrew Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Andrew Scott

If loving this Hot Priest is wrong, then we don't want to be right. 

Sofia Carson, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

This actress brings new meaning to the saying, "Pretty in Pink."

2020 Golden Globes: Best Dressed
Which star was best dressed at the 2020 Golden Globes?
14.5%
7.3%
14.5%
12.7%
34.5%
5.5%
1.8%
9.1%

