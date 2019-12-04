Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan's Holiday Hair Tips

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ever wondered how Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian keep their hair looking oh-so picture perfect? Chances are they've taken a beauty tip from celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan. When we're not stalking her Instagram for quick hair tips-and-tricks or daily beauty essentials, we're dying to know how she keeps celebrity clients'—Olivia Culpo, Lily Aldridge, Ashley Graham, Dove Cameron and Kerry Washington—hair looking fresh and flawless?
Lucky for us, the in-demand hairstylist teamed up with fan favorite brand Kitsch on a fun-meets-flirty hair accessory line suitably called Kitsch x Justine Marjan. With holiday party season on our minds, we sat down with the hair guru to reveal five of her go-to must-haves a quick zoosh for the gal-on-the-go!
From padded patent headbands to rhinestone bobby pins to scrunchies with chain detail, we've got the skinny on how to add some flair to your holiday hair. We'll be adding these items to our cart pronto!
Here are her five picks.
Nicole Richie, Martha Stewart & More Celebs Share Holiday Gift Guides in E!'s Countdown to Christmas Shoppable Advent Calendar
OFFICE PARTY: "The patent padded headband is perfect for a sweet holiday moment. Wear with straight or wavy hair and either push the hair back with the band or do a middle part and place the band behind the ears leaving some hair out in the front. I love that the patent material makes such a sweet piece like a headband feel a little cooler."
HOLIDAY DINNER: "The rhinestone chain pins are so chic for a holiday dinner! I love this with a middle part and one pin to either side of the parting. It looks sophisticated and the sparkle makes it feel dressy and festive."
NEW YEAR'S EVE: "I love the 12 piece set for NYE and any party that calls for lots of sparkle! This seat is especially great for stacking and mixing and matching. You can use just a few or the entire set depending on how much you want to shine! I love these when your hair is in waves and one side tucked behind the ear. You can play with placement, either doing a stack, brick lay, or fanning them out."
HOLIDAY COCKTAIL PARTY: "An assortment of the rhinestone word pins, and snap clips would be so cute to mix and match in the hair for a fun party! Wear your hair up in a high ponytail with a bun of pins on the sides and back, or down with several above the ear. This instantly elevates a look with minimal effort and makes it feel extra special. Customize the words to create phrases that fit your mood!"
GIFT EXCHANGE: "The patent oversized scrunchie with chain detail is perfect for a cozy morning gift exchange or family gathering when you don't want to spend a ton of time styling your hair. A messy topknot or ponytail automatically looks cool with the elevated details on the scrunchie."
Check out the entire Kitsch x Justine Marjan collection at sephora.com!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?