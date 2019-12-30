Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Romance Is Burnin' Up in Paradise

Instagram
Nick Jonasand Priyanka Chopra are spending their second holiday season as a married couple in style.
After a snowy retreat at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in California for Christmas, the pair has jet off on a tropical vacation to close out the decade. And by the looks of their Instagram posts, there is zero trouble in their paradise.
On Sunday, both Chopra and Jonas shared a photo of the two of them looking off into the sunset while on a boat—a view that's sure to make anyone green with envy. The "Sucker" singer is holding a drink in his left hand with his right arm wrapped around his wife in the photo, which Chopra captioned, "Life as it should be."
For his post, Jonas wrote, "From the snow to the ocean. #lifeasitshouldbe."
Chopra then posted a shot of her relaxing on the beach, a glass of sparkling champagne in her hand.
She's wearing a red bathing suit with a floral white cover-up and sunglasses in the shot, captioned, "So... no complaints."
These two really know how to spend the holidays.
The pair spent Christmas with Chopra's side of the family this year, as shown on the Quantico alum's Instagram. And while at the luxurious ski resort, Jonas revealed his epic gift for Chopra: a snowmobile!
Last week, the "I Believe" crooner shared a photo of his love posing on the vehicle and captioned it, "Nothing better than her smile."
For her part, Chopra gushed over the gift (and her husband) in her caption. "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!!" she wrote. "Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you!"
Going straight from the snow to the ocean is becoming a tradition for the couple. Following their first Christmas as husband and wife last year, the pair set off on their Caribbean honeymoon in January. Yeah, these two know how to make the most of the winter months.
