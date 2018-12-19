Inside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Reception

Varinder chawla / MEGA
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities continued on Wednesday.
The singer and actress, who tied the knot just over two weeks ago, were joined by their loved ones for a wedding reception in Mumbai. For the special occasion, Chopra donned a gorgeous royal blue and gold dress paired with a stunning diamond necklace, while Jonas wore a gray suit.
"It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," Chopra told guests at the reception. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas."
"This is my first show in India (laughs). Thank you all so much for coming out, it wasn't too far from here that I took Madhu [Chopra] out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter," Jonas told attendees. "So to be here tonight with all of you the people who have helped shape who she's become means the world to me," Jonas told attendees. "And all of you embracing me with such open arms. It's just unbelievable so thank you for that. Tonight is about celebrating and spending some time together."
Varinder chawla / MEGA
Jonas and Chopra wed in two ceremonies in India earlier this month, a Christian ceremony on Dec. 1 and a Hindu ceremony on Dec. 2. In the days following the ceremonies, the couple enjoyed a reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India.
Since that time, Jonas and Chopra have been in "marital bliss," enjoying quiet time together as well as attending public events.
On Dec. 5, the duo attended the launch of dating app Bumble in in New Delhi. This marked the Chopra and Jonas' first public event as a married couple. Chopra, who is an investor in Bumble, was asked about her weekend wedding festivities while at the event.
Varinder chawla / MEGA
"I was definitely nervous and scared," she told NDTV. "I've spoken in front of heads of state, I've been on the most prolific stages in the world but I was most afraid on this day. But I think the most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him for the first time right at the altar and I was going to walk out and everything just felt right. I think that for me was the most overwhelming moment. I was just like, life's great. Nothing to worry about."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!