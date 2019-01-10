Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Caribbean Honeymoon

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's latest honeymoon is making us jealous.

The newlyweds recently jetted off to the Caribbean for their honeymoon, over a month after getting married in not one, but two wedding ceremonies in December. Unfortunately, their romantic vacation had to be postponed so they could host parties. In the past month the couple has been jetting across the globe for various wedding and holiday celebrations, but now that festivities are starting to wind down, Nick and Priyanka are ready to slow down and get some quality R&R.

A source tells E! News that Nick took the reins by planning "the whole honeymoon and surprised Priyanka with the celebration."

"She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it's all a complete surprise to Priyanka," the insider explains. "She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn't find out where they were going until they landed."