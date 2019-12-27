Do you remember the time Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave North West a jacket from Michael Jackson's closet? Well, the couple just one-upped their own gift!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that they gifted their 6-year-old another item from the late singer's iconic wardrobe: His "Smooth Criminal" hat. Taking to Instagram days after sharing that she and the "Follow God" rapper surprised Northie with Michael's jewel-adorned black velvet jacket, Kim noted that the pop culture accessory also featured a special nod to the "Thriller" singer.

"Along with the jacket, North also got Michael's Smooth Criminal hat," she posted on her Instagram Stories, along with screen-grabs of the King of Pop donning the fedora in the 1988 music video. "It still has his make up on it." Pretty cool, right? The hat also has "Michael Jackson" printed in gold font along its interior black band.