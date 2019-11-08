Kanye West Bonds With His Dad in "Follow God" Music Video

Kanye West released on Friday the first standalone music video from his new LP Jesus Is King and it features none other than his father, Ray West.

In the video, "Follow God," the 42-year-old rapper bonds with his dad on his and wife Kim Karashian's new $14 million ranch in Wyoming. Kanye and Ray smile as they walk together in the shallow snow and also have fun driving ATVs.

"What does it really mean to follow God?" a man says in a voiceover before the music starts. "Like as I stand here today, I'm reminded of the first time my children ever got an opportunity to be in snow. And when we walked outside in the snow, they were very fearful in terms of the steps that they would take. And what I did was, I walked in front of them and I took steps. And I said to them, 'Instead of creating your own footprints, walk in the footprints that I've already made."