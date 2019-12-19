Luke Skywalker might have just dropped a Star Wars spoiler.

Thanks to a tweet from Mark Hamill, the Harry Styles fandom is convinced the singer is going to make a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, out Friday.

In his tweet, the actor shared photos of Prince Harry and Prince William, Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy, who have all appeared as the villainous Stormtroopers in past installments of the franchise. The tweet also featured a shot of Styles in the Stormtrooper costume he wore to a party with Kacey Musgraves and Maggie Rogers, but as far as the world knows, he's never made a cameo! But now, his fans believe he will be.

As Hamill tweeted, "Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family!"

Dropping more heavyhanded hints, the star continued, "Wonder who'll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they've all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper."