The Horror Story You Should Know Before You See Bombshell

In her 2015 memoir Getting Real, Gretchen Carlson recounted why she was compelled to leave CBS for Fox News a decade prior.

First, she hoped to one day host her own national daily morning show. And second, she wanted to work with Roger Ailes.

"I thought Ailes was brilliant," Carlson wrote, describing the Fox News CEO's prescient idea to reserve the network's prime-time lineup for opinion shows, guessing that people who'd been consuming straightforward news all day would want to be entertained at night by his stable of conservative-leaning presenters.

She further described Ailes as "razor sharp and inscrutable," and they "seemed to have a real connection." Carlson wrote, "Over the years, I've come to value our time together. He encourages me to be myself, to relax, and to not try so hard to look smart." Ailes sent handwritten notes, so she'd do the same. He was "the most accessible boss" she'd ever worked with, and "he always has the capacity to surprise."

In 2016, Gretchen Carlson sued Ailes, alleging he sexually harassed her and eventually fired her for rejecting his advances.