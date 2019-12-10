Fox News is facing yet another lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Britt McHenry filed a lawsuit against the network and its corporate parents, accusing them of "refusing to investigate some of her claims, shunning her, shutting her out of company events and refusing to allow her on Fox News Channel shows," according to documents obtained by E! News.

Furthermore, she claims she was "crudely sexually harassed by her co-host," who is named as George Murdoch aka Tyrus. In 2018 and 2019, she and Murdoch co-hosted the show Un-PC on Fox News' Fox Nation streaming outlet.

It was during the aforementioned time that McHenry alleges Murdoch "threatened to send her a 'd--k pic' over text message, told her he liked her buttocks and legs and speculated what Ms. McHenry would be like after sexual intercourse." But that isn't all. McHenry also alleges that Murdoch once texted her, "I love pony tails and braids you look amazing and it's a real turn on not that you care but I love it." Numerous other texts Murdoch allegedly sent to McHenry are included in the court documents.