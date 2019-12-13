Mom, is that you? Well, kinda...

Former talk show host and ex-Fox News personality Megyn Kelly broke her silence about the new film Bombshell, which stars Charlize Theron as her, after finally watching it. The movie focuses on women who accused conservative cable news channel's CEO Roger Ailes of sexual misconduct. Ailes, who denied the allegations, left the company in 2016 and died in 2017.

Theron is joined in the film by Nicole Kidman, who plays Gretchen Carlson, and Margot Robbie, who plays a fictional Fox News producer. Theron and Robbie were recently nominated for Golden Globes for their roles. On Friday, Kelly shared on her Instagram page a photo of her 6-year-old son Thatcher, the youngest of her three boys, looking at a Bombshell poster, which shows the three actresses in character.

"My husband @dougbrunt and I recently took our three kids to see the movie Frozen 2," she wrote. "As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen. The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me."