If you thought Kacey Musgraves had an amazing night at the 2019 CMAs, wait until you hear what actually happened.

After winning Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year, the country singer partied with Willie Nelson, which definitely explains her hangover tweet the day after: "can you die from a hangover? asking for a friend who is actually me."

Sitting down with James Corden for Thursday's episode of The Late, Late Show, Kacey broke down the evening for the late night host and fellow guest Rebel Wilson.

"Well, directly after the show, I went to Willie Nelson's bus," her tale began. "I don't know…I brought him some pizza. He loved that. Yeah, we hung out for a second and I don't really know what happened. The next thing I know…We leave, we hit some Nashville honky-tonks, it's really fun.

Just wait, it gets even better!