Earlier this week, it was announced that she and Willie Nelson would share the Country Music Awards stage to perform a duet of the song, "Rainbow Connection."

"We're learning from insiders that the pair will sing 'Rainbow Connection', which is extra special for Kacey," Good Morning America's Lara Spencer shared on Monday morning. "She's been waiting for this moment since she was 9-years-old."

The "Lonely Weekend" songstress couldn't contain her excitement either and posted the broadcast clip to her Instagram. "A [WILLIE] FULL CIRCLE MOMENT," she captioned her video.

Last year, Kacey opened up about what it's been like to navigate the country space with her unique music. "I grew up singing all that traditional country and western music and wearing the outfits. My entire genre was comprised of that, so I can't get away from it, but there are all these other things too that have made me who I am," Kacey told Rolling Stone. "These days, genre lines are so blurred."

That same year, she told GQ that she wanted to have "total music freedom."

"I want to do some pushing. It might sound cliché, but it's not money or fame that drives me," she explained to the outlet. "The idea of total music freedom, achieving that is what keeps me going and thinking and working. Of course, now that I'm in such a positive place it feels a lot easier to do that. And it's more exciting."