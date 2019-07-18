Listen, if you're unfamiliar with the Cats musical, brace yourself...this may be a little weird...

The trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway show was released early, on Thursday afternoon, and features Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and other stars as, well, cats. Only instead of the elaborate costumes and makeup seen in the theater, this group of felines is digitally altered. The result? Meow!

The group showcase both their singing and dancing skills in the film, directed by Tom Hooper. Cats also features the hit ballad "Memory," performed by Hudson and previously made famous by Barbra Streisand.

This marks the biggest movie role for Swift, who previously had small parts in films such as Valentine's Day and The Giver.

The trailer comes days after the release of a video offering a first look at Cats, showing the cast dancing in rehearsals in plain clothes.