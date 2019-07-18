Watch Taylor Swift and More Stars Embrace Their Inner Feline in First Cats Trailer

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 18, 2019 2:38 PM

Taylor Swift, Cats, Trailer

Universal Pictures

Listen, if you're unfamiliar with the Cats musical, brace yourself...this may be a little weird...

The trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of the hit Broadway show was released early, on Thursday afternoon, and features Taylor SwiftJennifer HudsonJudi DenchIdris Elba, Jason Derulo and other stars as, well, cats. Only instead of the elaborate costumes and makeup seen in the theater, this group of felines is digitally altered. The result? Meow!

The group showcase both their singing and dancing skills in the film, directed by Tom HooperCats also features the hit ballad "Memory," performed by Hudson and previously made famous by Barbra Streisand.

This marks the biggest movie role for Swift, who previously had small parts in films such as Valentine's Day and The Giver.

The trailer comes days after the release of a video offering a first look at Cats, showing the cast dancing in rehearsals in plain clothes.

See Taylor Swift & Idris Elba Tango in First Look at Cats Movie

Watch the trailer for Cats the movie below:

To see all the stars of Cats in character, check out our gallery below:

Taylor Swift, Cats, Trailer

Universal Pictures

Taylor Swift

The pop star will portray Bombalurina in her first major movie role. 

Judi Dench, Cats

Universal Pictures

Judi Dench

Old Deuteronomy will be played by this legendary movie star.

James Corden, Cats

Universal Pictures

James Corden

The late-night TV star gets quite the makeover as Bustopher Jones.

Jennifer Hudson, Cats

Universal Pictures

Jennifer Hudson

Move over, Dreamgirls! The Oscar winner will lend her iconic vocals to the character Grizabella. 

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Universal Pictures

Rebel Wilson

Jennyanydots is in the house!

Rebel Wilson, Cats

Universal Pictures

Ian McKellen

The English actor will star as Gus the Theatre Cat.

Francesca Hayward, Cats

Universal Pictures

Francesca Hayward

The British ballerina lands the role of a lifetime as Victoria. 

Idris Elba, Cats

Universal Pictures

Idris Elba

Now presenting Macavity the Mystery Cat. 

Cats is set for release on December 20.

