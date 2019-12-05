This is literally what dreams are made of!

On Thursday, Meghan Trainor had her Lizzie McGuire Movie knowledge put to the test during an episode of Billboard's QUIZZED. Asking the "Lips Are Moving" singer trivia questions was none other than Lizzie McGuire herself, Hilary Duff.

Before heading into the questions, Meghan confessed that she watches Hilary's performance of "What Dreams Are Made Of" from the 2003 film quite often. "I watched it all the time," she told Hilary. "I watched the performance a lot on YouTube, too…It's so good."

After she fangirled over the film, Hilary made confession of her own. "I actually watched it over the weekend with my son [Luca, 7] because I hadn't seen it since the premiere," she said. "That was a very big portion of my life that I was like, ‘I'm good for a minute…' He was in and out, but my future husband [Matthew Koma] loved it…He loved it the most. I was like, ‘You're such a nerd.'"