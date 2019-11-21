Some performances are just worth melting for.

On Wednesday, the cast of Disney's Frozen 2 went into the unknown for The Late Late Show for a Frozen edition of "Crosswalk the Musical," where host James Corden and his Late Late Show theater troupe are given seconds to pull off Broadway-level performances on a crosswalk in the middle of a crowded Los Angeles intersection. Joining the group this time around were Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff)—and it's safe to say that they stopped traffic with their performance.

"Since we performed the iconic Les Miserable in Paris, people keep coming up me saying, ‘James, when are you going to take this further? When will we see the company doing Madama Butterfly, La Traviata, Così fan Tutti?'" James said into the camera. "I look them in the eye and say, ‘Screw that! We're doing Frozen.'"

Before jumping into the first number, James gave everyone their parts. Kristen, Jonathan and Josh each played their characters from the movie, but there was an unforeseen toss-up for Elsa.