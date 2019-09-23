Frozen 2's New Trailer Will Give You the Chills

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 6:30 AM

Frozen 2

Frozen 2's new trailer is finally here!

Disney dropped the sneak peek for the sequel on Monday.

In the beginning of the teaser, fans are transported back to Anna and Elsa's childhood days and hear a story about an enchanted forest. According to the tale, the forest was a magical place. However, something went terribly wrong. Since then, nobody has been able to get in or out. 

Now, something is calling to Elsa—and she must answer the call if she hopes to better understand her powers and save the kingdom of Arendelle. Luckily, she has Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven to help her on her journey.

Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) all return to reprise their roles for this next chapter. There are also a few new famous faces joining the cast, including Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood

Will they find the answers that they're seeking? Will we finally know why Elsa was born with magical powers?

Watch the trailer to see a sneak peek.

The movie hits theaters Nov. 22.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

