Why Adam Driver Won't Take Pictures With Star Wars Fans for Charity

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adam Driver, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Tokyo, Japan, Premiere

Photo by Christopher Jue/Getty Images for Disney

Adam Driver knows his worth, and he won't sell his soul—not even for charity.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Vulture published Monday, the 34-year-old actor spoke frankly about what he will and won't do to support Arts in the Armed Forces, the nonprofit organization he started a decade ago. Through various fundraising efforts, the organization says it aims to bring "high-quality arts programming to active duty service members, veterans, military support staff and their families around the world free of charge." Driver, who served for two years and eight months in the United States Marine Corps, could leverage his celebrity status to promote his cause—particularly as he's a prominent player in the current Star Wars trilogy. But, as he tells the magazine, the fame game isn't something he's interested in playing.

Admittedly, Driver said, "In terms of this nonprofit, we could probably be doing even better financially if I wasn't one of the people at the head because I'm so unwilling to do so many things—or talk to people in general." Moreover, he said he wants to avoid "getting into favors."

"It's not about me and Star Wars. It's about the people that we're trying to serve," Driver said, matter-of-factly. "And if you don't get that, then I'd rather not be associated with your money."

It's something Driver has thought a lot about—especially as AITAF gears up to celebrate its tenth anniversary Nov. 12 with a special Broadway performance of Sam Shepard's True West.

Photos

Behind the Scenes of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars, The Force Awakens

David James/Lucasfilm

"I didn't used to feel comfortable fundraising. Like, 'Yeah we're interested in your mission but could you take a picture with my daughter? She's a big Star Wars fan and if you do that I'll give you $100,000.' No, I'm not going to take it. Is there nobody that is just philanthropic for the sake of it? Is there always some picture with your kid? I don't want AITAF things to turn into Star Wars events," said Driver, who was never deployed. "But then you say, 'No,' and you've pissed somebody off. I don't know that I ever handled that badly; I just took it too personally."

Even now, Driver added he will "still say no" to people who make similar offers.

"It has to be the right thing or it can feel disgusting. Some people are good with being like, 'It feels uncomfortable, but imagine what you can do with that money,'" the reluctant star told Vulture. "So, I'm starting to get more comfortable with that idea because we're raising money not only for a military nonprofit, but a performing arts nonprofit. It's difficult. We're not saying, 'Give us $100 and it'll go towards $100 of art.' We're giving something that you can't quantify."

Driver said he "isn't wired" to game the system to his advantage. "This is an ongoing thing I'm trying to figure out. Sometimes I feel like I'm doing [AITAF] a disservice, but I don't want people to give us money for me. I want to cultivate donors that we'll have a lasting relationship with," the Brooklyn-based actor explained. "So, it's not just, 'Give me a check and we'll keep this as impersonal as possible.' I'm trying to make things meaningful. Do you know what I'm saying? I'm not quite explaining myself...I'm trying to say things to you here that I don't normally say."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Adam Driver , Star Wars , Charity , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Alyson Stoner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Elsa Hosk, Victoria's Secret

Elsa Hosk to Wear $1 Million Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra

The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln's The Walking Dead Exit and the Best and Worst Ways Actors Leave TV Shows

Life-Size 2, Eve, Typing

Tyra Banks Is Back to Typing Gibberish in New Life-Size 2 Scene

Drake

Drake Mourns the Death of a Fan He Met Through Make-A-Wish

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

This Is Us

See Behind-the-Scenes Pics from PCAs TV Show Finalists This Is Us, 13 Reasons Why & More

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.