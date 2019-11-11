Looking Back at Leonardo DiCaprio's Stacked Dating History

Will Leonardo DiCaprio ever settle down?

While the Oscar winner, who turns 45 today, has been in a serious relationship with girlfriend Camila Morrone for almost two years now, he's still known as one of Hollywood's most infamous bachelors. And he's got the dating resume, which holds zero public engagements, to prove it.

Since he first was spotted with one in the mid-'90s, Leo has shown quite the fondness for models. Hey, everyone has a type, right! But do you remember that that five-month romance with Blake Lively that had everyone gossiping?

And one thing's for sure: a relationship with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood...star is an adventurous one, filled with lavish vacations, trips to the Cannes Film Festival and lots of bike rides in NYC. Plus, you might just find yourself becoming a viral meme.

Still, Leo doesn't get serious with just anyone; in his long and award-filled career, Leo has only officially brought just two of his girlfriends to a major red carpet event—and only a handful of women have met his mother.