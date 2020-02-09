A night to remember.

The 2020 Oscars are off to a bang, and Oscar winner and current nominee Leonardo DiCaprio just arrived looking absolutely dashing. The star showed up and showed out when it came to his glamorous fashion choices, and who could blame him, he's got a lot to celebrate.

One of those things is his stunning girlfriend Camila Morrone who is also in attendance tonight at the 92nd Academy Awards. The 45-year-old actor and The Wolf of Wall Street star rocked a classic all-black tuxedo with a bow tie detail and matching black dress shoes.

He stopped to pose for a couple of photos while he walked the red carpet, looking as handsome as usual.

DiCaprio is nominated this year for his starring role in the film Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood. The film is up for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture, and DiCaprio received a Best Actor nomination for his role in the project as well. He previously won Best Actor in 2016 for his role in the critically acclaimed film The Revenant. He's got a lot to look forward to as the night goes on.