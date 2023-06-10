Inside Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Winning Romance

Watch : Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events

Lately it seems that all Kate Upton and husband Justin Verlander do is win.

Quite literally, actually, the prolific pitcher picking up his second World Series victory with the Houston Astros last November just five days after the couple celebrated the fifth anniversary of their dreamy Italian vows.

A few weeks after that it was time to celebrate daughter Vivi's fourth birthday "with this magical shark themed party," as the international supermodel put it on Instagram. And then there was more big news for Dad, who signed a two-year $86.7 million deal with the New York Mets, reuniting him with former teammate Max Scherzer and the face of Donna Karan with her old stomping grounds. "Back in the city," she shared on social media.

The pair wrapped up winter by celebrating Verlander's third Cy Young—given to the two best pitchers in MLB—and then his 40th birthday. Then it was time for Kate, marking her 31st birthday June 10, to take up residence in a new set of stands with her favorite sidekick.