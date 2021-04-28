Kate Upton Reveals Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Convinced Dad Justin Verlander Has This High-Profile Job

Watch : Kate Upton Opens up on Supporting #MeToo Movement

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander both have pretty cool jobs, but it turns out their 2-year-old child hasn't quite wrapped her head around them.

The 28-year-old model appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, April 27, where host Jimmy Fallon asked what the superstar baseball pitcher is like as a father. Her answer involved not only daughter Genevieve, who they welcomed in November 2018, but also their puppy Norman, who Kate first posted about in January.

"He's the best dad—he really is," Kate replied. "He's always so involved. He's the best partner. He's just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So I still am a little bitter about that." She added a chuckle to make it clear there are no canine-related hard feelings between the two.

Kate went on to explain that Justin, 38, has made it a point to show Vivi footage of himself pitching, given that she hasn't been able to watch him live in action recently as he continues to recover from the elbow surgery he underwent in September. As a result, the young girl appears to be a bit confused about which sport the two-time Cy Young Award winner actually plays professionally.