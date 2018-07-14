Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her and Justin Verlander's First Child

Baby on board for Kate Upton!

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and husband and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, 35, are expecting their first child.

Upton revealed the news on Saturday, posting on Instagram a photo of herself standing on a balcony of a room at the W South Beach hotel and sporting a baby bump while wearing a red and white pantsuit.

"#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander," she wrote.

Verlander has not commented publicly on the news.

Upton is currently in Miami for Swim Week. She is set to mentor models taking part in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's #SISwimSearch event and also attend other events, such as a fashion show. Christie Brinkley, who is also there, congratulated Upton in person over her pregnancy and told her she's going to make a wonderful mom, E! News has learned.