Adam Sandler For Sure Thought Billy Madison Would Get An Oscar

Adam Sandler is eyeing something better than all the snack packs combined.

On Tuesday, the actor stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about his upcoming film Uncut Gems. In it, Adam plays a high-end New York City jewelry dealer that finds himself struggling to pay his debts after some high-stake gambles. And, much to his surprise, the movie is already receiving Oscar buzz.

It's an accolade he's been waiting for since the start of his career. "I think when I was young, I thought Billy Madison or something had a shot," he admitted to host Jimmy Fallon of the 1995 comedy. "But they took that away from me. So, I stopped dreaming."

But now, it seems like his fantasy may come to life. Even Jimmy agrees. After all, he had the best viewing experience while catching the flick in October. Though he originally intended to see the film with Saturday Night Live exec Lorne Michaels, his pal ditched him last minute for Chris Rock and Ben Stiller.