Jenelle Evans Obtains Temporary Restraining Order Against David Eason

Jenelle Evanshas obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband David Eason.

In documents obtained exclusively by E! News, the former Teen Mom star documents several incidents of David's alleged abuse and says she is concerned for her and her children's safety. The temporary order of protection is issued on behalf of Jenelle and her three kids, 10-year-old Jace Evans, 5-year-old Kaiser Griffith and 2-year-old Ensley Eason.

Jenelle states in the Nov. 4 filing that David's threats have "escalated" over the past few days, adding, "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children's well-being."

The reality TV personality then details 11 alleged incidents involving David over the past two years. Jenelle accuses David of both physical and verbal abuse, in addition to destroying her property and killing their dog, which he's previously admitted to. She temporarily lost custody of her kids when David killed the French bulldog in April, which also led to her firing from Teen Mom 2.