David Eason isn't holding back from addressing his and Jenelle Evans' split.

Days ago, the former Teen Mom star made the unexpected announcement that she decided to leave her husband of two years. Without revealing too many details, Jenelle said she and her kids, including her and David's daughter Ensley, moved away from their family's North Carolina home. On Saturday, David shaded his ex after TMZ reported on Jenelle's plan to fight for full custody of Ensley.

"So glad Jenelle got smart!" an Instagram user commented on David's page, to which he responded, "Nope, she's still stupid."

David also posted a screengrab of another TMZ story regarding an alleged road rage incident involving Jenelle. "But this is okay?" he wrote in the since-deleted post.

It's unclear exactly when Jenelle and David split, but he claimed to have spent time with Ensley and his daughter from a previous relationship as recently as last weekend. Four days ago he posted a photo of Jenelle and their 2-year-old, writing, "The most perfect sight I've ever seen!"